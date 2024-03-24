Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘enormously touched’ by support, Kensington Palace says

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be touched by the support from around the world following Kate’s cancer diagnosis news on Friday.

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, according to The Associated Press.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the spokesperson said according to the BBC.

The statement from Kensington Palace is believed to one of the last statements that the prince and princess may make for a while, the BBC reported.

On Friday afternoon, Catherine, announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January at the London Clinic. Officials did not immediately share details on the nature of the surgery, though they said it was successful and would likely keep her from public duties until after Easter.

Catherine did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

