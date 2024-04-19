Prince Harry formally confirms that he is a US resident

Prince Harry filed paperwork this week that confirms he is a United States resident.

The paperwork was filed to inform British officials that he has moved, according to The Associated Press. The paperwork as filed at Companies House which is a registry of British company information, according to The Washington Post.

Prince Harry reportedly used his full name which is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex, according to the Post. He also listed the United States at his “New Country/State Usually Resident,” from the United Kingdom.

The paperwork was filed by Travalyst Ltd. which is a company that Harry owns about 75% of. Travalyst was created in 2020 in order “to promote global awareness of the importance of sustainable tourism,” the AP reported.

Back in February, Prince Harry told “Good Morning America” that he was considering becoming a United States citizen, according to The New York Times.

“It’s a thought that has crossed my mind but it’s not a high priority for me right now,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, California in 2020 after taking a step back from royal duties, according to the Times. The couple is raising their young son and daughter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced last week that they are creating two series with Netflix. One is a documentary series about polo and the other is a lifestyle show, according to NBC News.

Meghan Markle also recently announced her new lifestyle brand called “American Riviera Orchard,” NBC News reported.

Prince Harry is fifth in line for the British Throne, the AP reported.

