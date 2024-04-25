Events

Clark Howard Breaks Records With Habitat for Humanity

KRMG and Clark Howard Blitz Build

KRMG’s Clark Howard is breaking records during his upcoming stop in Green Country. Howard, a longtime and prolific supporter of Habitat for Humanity, is coming to Tulsa on May 11th to raise the wall of a home he is funding as part of a Blitz Build. A Blitz Build is when Habitat volunteers and supporters come together to build six homes at the same time.

When Howard comes to Tulsa, he will be raising the walls of his 101st Habitat Home, making him the only individual to every build more than 100 homes in the organization’s history.

Click here to learn more about Habitat for Humanity and how to volunteer.

