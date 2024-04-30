Help Oklahomans Impacted by the Weekend Tornado Outbreak

Our thoughts and prayers are with our Oklahoma neighbors as they dig out from the recent round of tornadoes. We have partnered with the American Red Cross to help collect donations for disaster relief and assistance. Financial donations are the quickest and best way to support people impacted by disasters. Click here to make your donation now.

If you would like to donate food and other goods, they can be dropped off at Murray County Expo at 3490 W. Highway 7, Sulpher, OK.

Resources:

If you need a place to stay because you were displaced by the recent tornadoes, the American Red Cross has set up two shelters:

Christ Community Church – 2620 Mt. Washington Rd., Ardmore, OK

Crossway Church – 2108 W. Broadway Ave., Sulpher, OK

You can call and request assistance by dialing 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

To learn more about the American Red Cross and its efforts to help local tornado victims, click here to donate, request help from a local chapter, or find ways you can volunteer.

