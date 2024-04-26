Domino’s says it will tip customers who tip delivery drivers

Trending

Domino's is launching You Tip, We Tip – a promotion that tips customers who tip their delivery drivers, beginning April 29, 2024.

Domino’s is launching a new promotion called “You Tip, We Tip.”

The idea behind the promotion is that if customers tip their delivery drivers, they will get a tip in return, Domino’s said.

“Domino’s drivers have been hustling to deliver hot, delicious pizzas since 1960, and we love that customers have been tipping them for their great service since day one,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer. “But these days, everywhere you go, there’s a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided. So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back.”

How it works? If you tip $3 or more for a delivery order, you will then get a $3 coupon, People Magazine reported. The coupon can be used on another online delivery about a week later.

The company did a similar promotion in 2022 when customers would order online and pick up in-store. It was called “Carryout Tips,” according to People Magazine. They would get a $3 coupon for a future order.

The new promotion starts on April 29, Domino’s said. More information about the promotion can be found on Domino’s website.

