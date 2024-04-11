In need of a nutty adventure? Planters is looking for ‘Peanutters’ to drive the NUTmobile

WASHINGTON — Homel Foods, the makers of Planters, is hiring three full-time crew members to travel across the U.S. in a 26-foot-long peanut-shaped vehicle: the NUTmobile. Chosen candidates, referred to as “Peanutters,” will represent the peanut brand in media interviews and community events across the country, according to WCNC.

“From being the grand marshals of parades to making appearances at community events and grand openings, our Peanutters are fun-loving ambassadors of the iconic Planters brand, bringing smiles and joy to millions of people they meet every year,” Planter’s director of marketing Patrick Horbas said in a statement.

Here are the nuts and bolts: Applicants must be college graduates with a bachelor’s degree — preferably in public relations, communications or similar media-related fields.

Additionally, Planters is looking for those with “an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut-related puns.”

Peanutters will be responsible for “planning and executing over 200 events annually.” Other responsibilities for the paid positions include creating content for the NUTmobile’s social media channels and frequent consumer interaction.

The can-nut miss job opportunity runs from June 2024 until June 2025, according to the posting.

Applicants must submit a resume, cover letter and a 60-second video describing why they would make the perfect Peanutter by April 14, 2024.

This year will be the third official class of Peanutters, according to Horbas. However, the NUTmobile, Mr. Planters’ official ride, has been around since 1935.

Over the years, it has evolved from a singular peanut car to a fleet of vehicles, though there is currently only one active NUTmobile on U.S. highways.

To learn more about the job and how to apply, visit BeAPeanutter.com.



