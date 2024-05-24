News

Mom sparks fierce debate after revealing the ‘CREEPY’ way she’s picking a name for her unborn baby

A pregnant mom of three is sparking a fierce debate after revealing the “creepy” way she’s picking a name for her unborn daughter, according to Daily Mail.

Haley Brooks Hodge, who is based in North Carolina, recently took to TikTok to candidly explain how she was deciding on a new moniker for her unborn daughter.

She posted a video of her and her family strolling through a cemetery, looking at the tombstones to pick the perfect name for her baby.

Hodge is getting a lot of heat from the online community.

One person wrote: “I couldn’t walk into a place of death when I’m creating a new life.”

A second added: “10 years later we get a horror movie based on a true story.”

She is getting some praise. One person wrote: “Carrying a brand new soul through a garden of the past - what a clever way to find a beautiful name.”


