Where to Celebrate the 4th of July

There’s no shortage of patriotic activities in Green Country around the 4th of July. Below is a list of options you can check out with you friends and family!

Block Party

When: June 27th - 29th

Where: New Orleans and Elm, Broken Arrow

Family-friendly fun with food, activities and a firework display Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m.

Bixby Freedom Celebration

When: June 28th, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bentley Park Sports Complex, 8505 E. 148th St. S., Bixby

A free, family-friendly, community-wide event. You will find a variety of food vendors, carnival games, face painting and other entertainment with a massive fireworks display to end the night.

Independence Day Celebration

When: June 29th, 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Where: Collinsville City Park, 415 S. 19th St., Collinsville

This family fun day will begin with an Independence Day Celebration Parade on Main St. Collinsville City Park will host food trucks, face painting, a watermelon seed-spitting contest (plus FREE watermelon!), turtle races (4:30 p.m.) and other fun activities. The sunset will mark the beginning of the patriotic themed fireworks display.

Tulsa Drillers Games + Fireworks Extravaganza

When: July 4th – 6th, 7 p.m.

Where: ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

Cheer for the Tulsa Drillers – and end the night with spectacular fireworks show! Game tickets can be purchased here: milb.com/tulsa/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Fireworks in the Park

When: July 3rd, starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Rd., Sand Springs

Sand Springs Parks become the host for food, fireworks and fun! Food and activities will begin at 5 p.m., with fireworks blasting off around 9:15 p.m.

Fantasy in the Sky and Fire Over the Water

When: (Fantasy in the Sky) July 3rd, at Sunset; (Fire Over the Water) July 4th, at 9:47 p.m.

Where: (Fantasy in the Sky) Skiatook Municipal Airport, 1501 S. Lombard Ln., Skiatook; (Fire Over the Water) Skiatook Lake

Two spectacular shows of fireworks light up the Skiatook sky.

Fleet Feet Firecracker

When: July 4th, 07:25 a.m.

Where: Fleet Feet Tulsa, 418 E 2nd St S, Tulsa, OK

Kick Independence Day off right at the 22nd Annual Firecracker 5K and Fun Run! Enjoy the after party with live music, food and drinks!

Boomfest at Oklahoma Aquarium

When: July 4th, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Dr., Jenks

Enjoy a day of learning and seeing the aquatic life at the aquarium and spend time with the family with activities for all ages, and fireworks display to end the night! Last tickets are sold at 8:30 p.m., and all aquarium exhibits close at 9 p.m.

Folds of Honor Freedomfest

When: July 4th, 6-10 p.m.

Where: River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.; Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Ave.

Presented by QuikTrip Corporation, the Folds of Honor FreedomFest will showcase spectacular fireworks display which can be seen from River West Festival Park, Dream Keepers Park and along the Arkansas River including the Gathering Place.

Red, White and Boom

When: July 4th, 9:30-10 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will be launched from The Greens Golf and Athletic club, and should be visible from many viewing points in the 86th and 129th area (Owasso)

Red, White, and BOOM is Owasso’s annual Fireworks Show! Fireworks will be launched from Owasso Golf and Athletic Club South of 86th and 129th and are visible from a wide variety of locations throughout the city.

SOMA 4th of July Luau

When: July 4th, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Soma @ Brut Hotel, 1840 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK

Celebrate the 4th with live music, a full course meal, and an amazing view of the fireworks downtown!

