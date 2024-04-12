Local

Tulsa restaurant co-owner accused of raping employees

By April Hill and Crystal Kelly

Nabile Alame

By April Hill and Crystal Kelly

The co-owner of the GOAT Bar & Kitchen, Nabil Alame, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree rape and a slew of other related charges.

The victims are several of his employees.

The affidavit is full of unspeakable allegations involving drugs and sexual assault.

Court documents say Alame took pictures and videos and forced the women to watch them as he threatened to show them to his friends.

The victims allege they were forced to take drugs and drink alcohol.

The victims told detectives they were afraid to quit their jobs and did not know Alame was abusing other employees.

Nabil Alame is the nephew of local restaurant owner Tally Alame.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!