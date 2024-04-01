Tulsa Police warn about rash of credit card skimmers

Tulsa Police want to warn people about a recent increase in credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

TPD posted on their Facebook page that they’ve found four skimming devices on gas pumps at Tulsa gas stations in just the past week.

The skimmers are very realistic looking (see above pictures) and fit right over the top of the normal card reader.

Thieves use the skimmer to steal your credit card information and data.

Police say an easy way to detect a skimmer is to simply pull on the card reader.

If it’s a skimmer, they say it’s usually held on by a relatively weak magnet or adhesive and will come off.

Also, they say if the pump has a ‘tap to pay’ option for your card, use that to bypass the skimmer entirely.

Police say even though the skimmer is very realistic looking, it will often stick out a little farther than a legitimate card reader, so look for that.

If you locate a skimmer, police say to please notify the manager of the business and call the Tulsa Police Department non-emergency line at 918-596-9222.

©2024 Cox Media Group