Tulsa firefighters battle early morning chemical fire

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department says the fire is out and hazardous material is now their biggest concern.

TFD says they’ve been on the scene at an industrial site near 21st and I-44 since the chemical fire broke out around 3 a.m.

Firefighters say it started in the industrial area in a storage facility.

Andy Little with TFD says paint cans, petroleum products, and used oil were all stored at the facility.

Little says the biggest challenge for firefighters Thursday morning was dealing with toxic chemicals.

“Crews have to be careful,” Little said, “Any incident where hazmat is involved, that is a slower incident. Crews stay further back. They are much more precautionary and no one is in a hurry to make sure that everyone stays safe.”

Firefighters are actively doing remediation and testing the pH in the water they used to put out the blaze.

TFD says they want to make sure toxic materials left over from the fire are not leaving the facility.

Little says firefighters are using special computer programs to determine which direction the smoke is dissipating and they do not believe anyone needs to be evacuated at this time.

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation.









