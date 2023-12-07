Tulsa City Council votes to approve rezoning of 71st Street Retail Corridor

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council voted 8-0 to approve the rezoning of the 71st Street Retail Corridor, a commercial area along 71st that runs from just west of Memorial to Garnett, according to a City Council press release.

The approval comes after a year-long collaboration effort with the Tulsa Planning Office that included stakeholder feedback meetings and community engagement.

According to the City Council, the area has faced challenges due to restrictive zoning regulations dating back to the 1970s. The area previously had 19 Planned Unit Developments, which had been amended more than 200 times.

The Council says the rezoning simplifies and replaces those complex zoning regulations with a unified and modern set of development standards.

“For decades, the 71st Street Retail Corridor has been burdened with plans reflecting a different era’s priorities and visions for development,” District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said. “I am excited to see how this rezoning will transform this major shopping corridor. By replacing the complex, outdated rules with a streamlined and business-friendly approach, we are sending a clear message: this corridor is open for innovation, growth, and a vibrant future.”

The area covers 1.13 square miles along 71st and runs from just west of Memorial to Garnett, encompassing 183 properties.

“The 71st Street corridor is essential to Tulsa’s economic vitality and quality of life,” said District 8 City Councilor Phil Lakin. “So many of us shop, eat, work and enjoy life thanks to the small and national businesses that serve this area. While these retailers have responsibilities in maintaining and promoting this corridor, the City does too. I look forward to the continued success of the 71st Street area.”

The Council says rezoning is part of a plan to promote redevelopment and enhancement of the area, including beautification and commercial redevelopment incentives. Beautification will be funded by a tax increment finance district associated with the new Scheel’s being built at Woodland Hills Mall and by City of Tulsa right-of-way maintenance funds.

“We enjoyed working with City Councilors and property owners to unlock potential to reuse and revitalize properties along the 71st Street retail corridor and hope to see transformation begin in the corridor in the near future,” said Susan Miller, Director of the Tulsa Planning Office. “In combination with City beautification efforts, our goal is to facilitate a predictable process as property owners find new tenants and redevelop their properties.”

For more information about the rezoning process and the 71st Street Corridor Revitalization Project, click here.

More information about commercial redevelopment incentives can be found at PartnerTulsa and TEDC.