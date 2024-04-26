Local

Severe thunderstorm threat continues through Friday

By Ben Morgan

Severe Storm Threat on Friday in Green Country (National Weather Service)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Severe storms threaten Green Country on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, a round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the region Friday morning with a damaging wind and hail threat.

According to NWS, if an organized squall line can interact with the warm front draped over the region this morning, a low tornado threat could also develop.

In the wake of the morning activity, there is a low chance of isolated severe storm development this afternoon, according to NWS. These storms would be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, with high-impact potential as well.

The weekend is also looking stormy. The National Weather Service says several rounds of strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday, with the highest severe threat across northeast Oklahoma. Some storms during the afternoon and evening could bring higher-end impacts, including very large hail and tornadoes.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!