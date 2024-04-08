Local

Several people hospitalized in Osage Co crash

By Glenn Schroeder

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

A two vehicle accident in Green Country results in injuries to several individuals.

OHP reports the mishap occurred just before 10 Sunday night, about a mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County.

An SUV driven by 82-year-old Billie Yates of Barnsdall was northbound on State Highway 123, when for some reason he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Edwin Duncan, 22, of Whitman, Arizona.

Police reports indicate Yates was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in bad condition with head and neck injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle that was rear-ended was transported to a Bartlesville hospital, and was treated and released.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!