Several people hospitalized in Osage Co crash

A two vehicle accident in Green Country results in injuries to several individuals.

OHP reports the mishap occurred just before 10 Sunday night, about a mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County.

An SUV driven by 82-year-old Billie Yates of Barnsdall was northbound on State Highway 123, when for some reason he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Edwin Duncan, 22, of Whitman, Arizona.

Police reports indicate Yates was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in bad condition with head and neck injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle that was rear-ended was transported to a Bartlesville hospital, and was treated and released.