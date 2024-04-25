Scheels sporting goods store holding career expo for upcoming Tulsa location

The opening of the Scheels sporting good store at Woodland Hills Mall is still about 6 months away, but they’re looking to hire people now.

They’re having a two-day career expo tomorrow, April 26th, and Saturday, April 27th, in Tulsa.

It’s happening at the Scheels Career Center, which is in the Triad II office building near 63rd and Memorial.

The hours tomorrow are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

We talked to Allie Fritz with Scheels last month, when she told us they plan to hire around 200 full-time workers and 300 part-time workers.

Some are already getting training, she said.

“We send them out to other stores as well to get some training too, so it might seem early, but there’s a lot to learn in the meantime,” Fritz said.

Scheels is an employee-owned company where full-time workers who are there for a certain amount of time can take part in an employee stock-ownership program.

The grand opening for the Scheels Tulsa location is scheduled for October 19th, 2024.

