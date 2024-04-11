Sand Springs getting first Whataburger restaurant

After teasing the news with a post on Facebook yesterday, city officials in Sand Springs made it official today, announcing that the city is getting its first Whataburger restaurant.

The tease on Facebook, which simply featured a picture of the Whataburger logo and nothing else, got 319 comments, 172 shares, and 462 POSITIVE emojis with only 1 ‘sad face,’ so it appears there’s a large amount of interest among Sand Springs residents in the new restaurant offering.

The city says the restaurant should open in the fall of this year at 512 Morrow Road between the Sand Springs Police Station and the Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The franchise owner, WAB Venture Inc., expects to hire about a hundred people.

If you're interested in applying for a job, the company says you can go to www.wabjobs.com.

















