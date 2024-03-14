Rogers State hosts blood drive

A campus-wide blood drive is happening soon at Rogers State University in Claremore.

The blood drive is Wednesday, March 27th. It’s in coordination with Our Blood Institute.

“Donating blood saves lives in our community,” said RSU Assistant Professor and blood drive coordinator Dr. Sara K. Moon-Seo.

“It goes beyond providing essential treatment, it fosters community bonding and encourages the sharing of kindness and love towards other people. I’m very proud that RSU students, staff and faculty members are willing to help those in need and volunteer to save lives,” she said.

Slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the blood drive will be held in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center upstairs in Conference Rooms B and C on the RSU Claremore campus.

All RSU administration, faculty, staff and students are invited to donate.

All donors will receive a free Stand TALL t-shirt and one free entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo while supplies last.



