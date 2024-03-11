Report suggests Tulsans are too chubby

It’s not something to brag about: Tulsa is ranked among the 15 most obese metro area’s in America.

Personal finance web site WalletHub produced the report.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics.

Tulsa is ranked 14th chubbiest community.

The report highlights the places where residents are in the most danger of weight-related health conditions.

Tulsa was singled out for having too many physically inactive adults.

The report also said we are not eating enough fruits and vegetables, and our blood pressure is too high.

McAllen, Texas ranks as the most overweight metro area in the country, with 45 percent of adults being obese.