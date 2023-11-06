Police looking for two men accused of stealing an SUV with five children inside

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two men accused of stealing a woman’s SUV with her five children inside.

Tulsa police told FOX23 it all started around 8 p.m. Sunday night when a woman reported seeing two men steal a trailer from her business near Admiral and 177th E Ave.

Officers say the woman told them she and her five children got into their car and followed those two men, before eventually getting them to stop near 21st and 193rd where she confronted them for stealing that trailer.

During that confrontation, police say one of those men ran over to the woman’s car, got inside, and drove away, all while her five kids were still inside.

Police say the woman’s 16-year-old daughter began hitting the man as he drove off and he eventually pulled over. Police added that as the 16-year-old was trying to get the other siblings out of the car, the man drove off again, throwing the 16-year-old to the ground in the process.

Officers say family members eventually found the car a few miles away in a ditch along 21st St near 177th E Ave, where the man ran off and jumped over a gate.

Police searched the area overnight, but as of this morning, there’s no sign of either man.

As for the kids, the police say they’re all okay. The 16-year-old went to the hospital but is expected to recover.