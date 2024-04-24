Oklahoma couple arrested in the Cayman Islands when TSA found ammunition in their luggage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Ryan and Valerie Watson were vacationing with friends in Turks and Caicos and now Ryan is sitting in prison.

According to a Go-Fund-Me, the couple were headed home from the Cayman Islands when airport security found four rounds of ammunition inside their luggage.

The Watsons say the ammunition was unknowingly left in the bag after a deer hunting trip and it wasn’t noticed by the TSA when leaving America.

Valerie has since been released and charges have been dropped, but Ryan is still being held in jail with no timetable on bail or a trial.

Valerie has returned to their two children in Oklahoma and is fighting to bring her husband home.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the penalty for traveling to TCI with a firearm, ammo or other weapon is a minimum custodial sentence of 12 years.

The family is asking for help covering legal costs and helping to ensure they have basic necessities, but they ask that people do not contact the TCI government at this time.

To visit the GoFundMe, click here.

