Local

Oklahoma AG announces seminars on open meetings, open records

By Glenn Schroeder
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (Russell Mills)

By Glenn Schroeder

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is collaborating with the Oklahoma Press Association to host seminars on Oklahoma’s Open Meetings and Records laws.

The seminars will take place at 5 locations across the state beginning in September.

Thomas R. Schneider is deputy general counsel to Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “I am excited to meet with Oklahomans across the state and engage with them on two of the most important laws in the Oklahoma statutes, Schneider said. “These laws safeguard and preserve integrity in state and local government.”

The Tulsa seminar will take place October 16 at Tulsa Technology Centers Riverside Campus.

Other seminars will be held in Lawton, Enid, McAlester and Oklahoma City.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!