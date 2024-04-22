OKC police confirm five bodies found inside home on city’s west side

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 911 call about 9:30 Monday morning led Oklahoma City police to an address on the city’s west side where they found five people dead inside a home.

Police MSgt. Gary Knight told KRMG Monday afternoon that detectives and forensic investigators had just begun working the scene, as they had to wait for warrants after determining no one was alive and endangered within the home.

He said of the five victims, at least two were children, and two adults.

The fifth victim, he added, could be a teenager or young adult, they hadn’t completed fully identifying the victims but said they’re fairly confident they know who they were.

Knight would not discuss how the victims died, as it’s still quite early in the investigation, but said all the victims died violently, and it wasn’t a case of some kind of overdose or gas leak.

He told KRMG that likely by late Monday or early Tuesday they’ll be able to release names and more details about the nature of the crime scene.