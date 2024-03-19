Mother wanted for murder after Tulsa Police say daughter died of fentanyl overdose

TULSA, Okla. — A local mother is wanted for murder after police say her 2-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose.

Njerin Samuel was charged with second-degree murder and child neglect following the toddler’s death in February.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital on Feb. 2, where doctors found fentanyl in her system.

According to police, Samuel admitted to having crushed and snorted blue fentanyl pills in the past.

Samuel also said she had used fentanyl in the week prior, adding she was high when she put away the remaining fentanyl and didn’t know where she put it, according to police.

Police said during a search of Samuel’s apartment, they found a crushed-up blue pill on the kitchen floor that tested positive for fentanyl.

Police also said the victim’s 5-year-old brother said he saw his sister get into Samuel’s “blue nose medicine in the drawer.”

Samuel’s boyfriend, Eric Jones, is charged with child neglect in the case.

Police said they found texts between Jones and Samuel discussing her fentanyl use, as well as texts and photos on his phone associated with drug sales.

Jones has previous convictions for selling drugs.

Eric Jones (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

Neither suspect is in custody.