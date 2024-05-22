Mother of man missing since May 12 asking for help

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The mother of a man missing for more than a week is asking for help.

Skiatook Police are looking for Jason Lewis, who was last seen on May 12 near Bird Creek.

Jason Lewis Skiatook

Lewis’ mom, Tina Reeves, said the family just wants him home.

Skiatook Police said Lewis was last seen on May 12, fishing in Skiatook by Bird Creek.

“He said he was going to go down and go fishing for a while and whatever and his friend was going to go fishing with him and he had to something else to do,” Reeves said. “So he goes on down to Bird Creek and the next thing I hear is somebody found his pants and his wallet.”

Reeves said she last spoke to him on Mother’s Day. After that, he never came back home.

“When I didn’t see him or hear from him nobody in the park heard from him, nobody seen him anywhere, normally he would be like get a hold of my mother but nothing. I just got that sick feeling that somebody hurt him,” Reeves said.

Police said Lewis’ belongings were found in the area where he had been fishing but there was no other sign of him.

Reeves said she just wants to know what happened.

“I’m angry, I’m very angry, I’m upset, I just want some closure. I just want to find my son,” she said.

Reeves said Lewis has kids and grandkids and the family all just wants him home.

Police are asking anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts to contact them at 918-396-2424.