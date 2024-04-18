Man arrested after 1 found dead near 11th and Garnett on Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — One person was arrested after a man was found dead at a homeless encampment in east Tulsa on Sunday.

56-year-old Todd Hibner was arrested on Wednesday evening, according to the Tulsa County Jail.

Earlier Wednesday, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a murder warrant was issued for Hibner.

According to TPD, they were called out around 7 p.m. Sunday for a possible body found in the woods by an encampment near 11th and Garnett.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

TPD said it was initially unclear if the victim died from suicide or homicide. Homicide detectives were called out and investigated it as a suspicious death.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and police named Hibner as the suspect.

Police said this is the 17th homicide of 2024.