Jenks man accused of blowing up mailbox with fireworks

It might sound more like a teenage prank, but the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says it’s a 44-year-old man, Justin Smith, who is accused of blowing up a neighbor’s mailbox with fireworks in Jenks Monday afternoon.

These were apparently not garden-variety fireworks either.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jenks Police, and the Tulsa Police Department’s bomb squad were all called out to the neighborhood in the 700 block of West 97th Place.

Deputies say one explosion had enough force that a witness, who was running by the mailbox when it went off, says she was almost hit by debris.

And they say another neighbor told them he not only heard the ‘boom’ from the explosion of fireworks, but FELT it too.

That neighbor went outside to see what was happening, deputies say, and said he saw Smith hollering and irate.

Authorities say they formed a perimeter around the area and did a search for any more fireworks or explosive material and found none.

Smith was arrested on complaints of 4th Degree Arson and Public Intoxication.

They say Smith has a previous conviction for 4th Degree Arson.

He’s being held at the Tulsa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.





©2024 Cox Media Group