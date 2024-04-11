Investigators probe Mayes County fatal crash

One person is dead, two injured in a two-car crash in Mayes County.

OHP reports it happened shortly after midnight Thursday on State Highway 82, about a mile south of Locust Grove.

Reports indicate the driver of a Toyota Matrix was killed.

OHP says the deceased, whose name was not released, is a 43-year-old Native American man from Oklahoma City.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other car involved in the wreck was identified as 20-year-old Rebecca Rose of Tahlequah.

She and a passenger in her car were both transported to a Tahlequah hospital in good condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.







