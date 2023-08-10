Incredible moment four Florida lifeguards form a human chain to help drag struggling boogie boarder

Four Florida lifeguards rescue a struggling boogie boarder out of the water by forming a human chain.

Drone footage captured by Joseph Osborne shows the four lifeguards on Flagler Beach, Florida, rescuing the man who couldn’t get back to shore.

Malaina Bryant, a lieutenant with Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue said the two lifeguards initially pulled the man, while holding onto their own individual buoys to stay afloat.

They then linked up with another lifeguard in the water who then reached out to a fourth who was in shallow waters near the beach.

The fourth lifeguard on land then pulled the chain ashore and to safety, with the man on the boogie board.



