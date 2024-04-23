GolfSuites evicted from Jenks Riverwalk

GolfSuites, the multi-level driving range at Jenks Riverwalk, is now closed.

“With a heavy heart, we’re bidding farewell to our beloved Tulsa GolfSuites.” The company posted on a now defunct social media page.

The company’s post did not address why they had closed, but the Jenks Riverwalk did address it in a post of their own.

“Today (April 23, 2024), the District Court for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation issued an order of eviction against GolfSuites Tulsa, LLC (GolfSuites) for breaching its lease agreement with the Riverwalk Crossing commercial property in Jenks.” Jenks Riverwalk posted.

GolfSuites had been open since 2022. The space was previously occupied by Flying Tee.

The Riverwalk is owned by the Muscogee Nation and operated by Onefire Holding Company, LLC. According to the Riverwalk website , Onefire had been trying to work with GolfSuites to “maintain tenancy” since 2022. Riverwalk said the company was unable to fulfill lease obligations and eviction was pursued.

“In November 2023, due to GolfSuites’ noncompliance with the lease terms, Onefire was compelled to file a lawsuit in the Nation’s District Court seeking to recover possession of the leased property and fulfillment of outstanding financial obligations.” Riverwalk said.