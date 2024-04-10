UPDATE: Elementary school lockdown lifted, kids allowed to go home

Tulsa’s Kendall-Whittier elementary school was locked down as police hunted for a suspicious person in the area Wednesday.

TPS Spokeswoman Caroline Crouch confirmed that parents were not being allowed to pick students up while TPD and campus police worked to ensure everyone’s safety.

No details on the suspect nor why they believed the person to be dangerous.

Crouch followed up with an email roughly 45 minutes after the incident began to notify KRMG the all-clear had been given and students were being released to their parents and school buses.

No one was hurt; no details have yet been released on the suspect or their alleged activities.



