Drumright Police: Mountain lion spotted in someone's backyard

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — The Drumright Police Department said a mountain lion was spotted in someone’s backyard on Monday night.

“A resident of Drumright reported this uninvited visitor to their home. The lion was captured on camera in their backyard sometime last night,” police said on social media.

Police said it was spotted off North Curtis and Game Wardens have been contacted.

They also said if you see a mountain lion, do not approach it and instead call them at 918-352-2151, or 911 if it’s an emergency.