Diverging Diamond opens Monday morning at Creek Turnpike and Memorial

It’s been a year and two months in the making, and on this upcoming Monday morning, starting at 9:00 a.m., ODOT will open up the new ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’, or DDI for short, at Memorial and the Creek Turnpike in south Tulsa.

You’ll want to take it slow though.

ODOT’s T.J. Gerlach says workers will still be painting some stripes and moving cones between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“We’re going to have a little bit of traffic interruptions during the day while we’re making those changes. It probably won’t take the full six hours, but we want to make sure we give ourselves plenty of time to get that done.”

If you’re not sure how the DDI’s work, look at the videos on ODOT’s Facebook page. They show how the one in Elk City works.

The biggest difference is that vehicles turning left to get from Memorial to the highway will be ‘free-flowing’ and will not have to wait for a traffic signal or cross any oncoming traffic.

Once people get used to it, ODOT thinks people will really like how much better traffic flows at the intersection of the Creek Turnpike and Memorial.

