Craig County wreck sends two teens to the hospital

By Glenn Schroeder

Craig County Sheriff's Office

By Glenn Schroeder

Two teens were injured in a one car crash east of Vinita in Craig County.

OHP says it happened just before midnight Sunday.

Reports indicate the driver, a 14-year-old girl, failed to negotiate a curve. The car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, left the roadway and smashed into a tree.

The passenger was a 15-year-old girl.

Both victims were transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa and were admitted to in guarded condition.

The mishap occurred near South 4370 Road, and East 250 Road.

Unsafe speed is listed by OHP as the cause of the crash.



