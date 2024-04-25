Broken Arrow man accused of driving through Starbucks naked multiple times

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man was arrested after being accused of driving through a Starbucks naked multiple times in Broken Arrow.

According to an affidavit, a Starbucks employee said Michael Billingsley was making his way through a drive-thru and hopped out of his car naked while waiting for his drink on March 30 at 6 a.m. The victim told Broken Arrow Police that Billingsley was “100%” naked and said this was the second time she knew of this happening at the store.

On April 6 at 6 a.m., the affidavit said it happened again and this time the manager noticed Billingsley was also watching porn as he drove.

On April 9, police presented the victim and the manager with a lineup of photos. They both positively identified Billingsley as the suspect.

The document said on April 9, Billingsley went to the Broken Arrow Police Station for an interview. He admitted to going to the Starbucks drive-thru multiple times nude as an exhibitionist to see the “pretty girls” who worked the window. He said he also did it at a Starbucks location in Tulsa.

Tulsa County deputies arrested and booked Billingsley into Tulsa County jail on Tuesday for two counts of indecent exposure.