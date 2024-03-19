Local

Be Careful Not To Damage Camera Gear During Solar Eclipse

By Jen Townley

A warning from experts, who say rental camera gear was destroyed by the solar eclipse of 2017 and they want people to be careful this time around.

The solar eclipse is Monday, April 8th. Parts of Texas and Mexico are some of the best places to view the solar eclipse, according to astronomy.com. In Texas, Hillsboro, Kerrville and Sulphur Springs are suggested as places to visit.

We often talk about the damage we could do to our eyes, but we rarely mention camera equipment people use to capture the solar event.

According to lensrentals.com you not only need the appropriate eyewear but you also need to attach a solar filter to the end of your lenses to protect the lens elements and camera sensor.

Some of the damage could be melted sensors, mirror damage and lens iris damage.


