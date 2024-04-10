Local

Battle heats up on safe drinking water, click for interactive map in Oklahoma

By April Hill and The Associated Press

(naumoid/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Environmental Protection Agency is tackling cancer causing chemicals in our drinking water this week.

The EPA is taking additional strides to protect drinking water from getting contaminated by what’s called PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.”

Experts say the chemicals have been linked to cancer and can also damage the immune systems of children.

At an event Wednesday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the Biden Administration will pledge more money for water testing and treatment and has established an enforceable drinking water standard that will make things cleaner for 100 million people.

PFAS will now be limited to 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that tests can reliably detect.

Utilities groups, however, say the EPA is underestimating the rule’s cost and overestimating its benefits.

They argue water rates will go up and struggling utilities will only struggle more.

Click HERE for an interactive map on the water in your area.

