Bassmaster Classic kicks off next week

Fishing’s grandest spectacle returns to Green Country.

The 54th Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Jockey Outdoors is scheduled for March 22-24, on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees.

Organizers say from an age and experience standpoint, it’ll be one of the most diverse fields in the event’s history.

Among the 56 anglers on hand will be veteran Oklahoma pro Jason Christie, a 10-time Classic qualifier, and 17-year-old Floridian Aaron Yavorsky, who’ll be the youngest participant in tournament history.

All pros will compete the first two days before the field is cut to 25.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Bassmaster Classic will be streaming live on Bassmaster.com all three days.

Additional coverage will be provided by FS1, Saturday and Sunday.



