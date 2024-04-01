All weather hazards possible Monday

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon and evening, with large hail, locally damaging winds and even a tornado threat possible.

NWS meteorologists say the risk for a tornado is limited, but the thunderstorm rick is significant.

“Large hail appears to be our primary concern this evening, but we will have the threat of damaging wind and tornado warning as well from some of the strongest storms…. especially early to mid-evening,” says FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott.

Aydelott says colder temperatures move in Tuesday before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return ion Wednesday.

