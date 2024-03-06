AAA warns of deadly consequences of drowsy driving

Driving while drowsy is taking a tragic toll.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety indicates 18 percent of all traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 were estimated to involve a drowsy driver, accounting for nearly 30,000 deaths nationwide.

An estimated 6,275 lives were lost due to drowsy drivers in 2021 alone.

And with Daylight Saving Time approaching, the darker mornings and lost hour of sleep will likely lead to more sleepy drivers.

The AAA-Oklahoma’s Rylie Fletcher says, “When the time changes, sleep cycles are interrupted and drivers can be more tired then they realize. Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment, and drivers need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday.”

AAA supports the development of vehicle technology that can detect drowsiness and prevent drivers from operating a vehicle when impaired.



