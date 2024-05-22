Lead drug trafficker sentenced to 27 years in prison, more than 100 kilos of pure meth in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A man was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Tuesday for his lead role in trafficking more than 100 kilograms of pure methamphetamine across Oklahoma, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Jabier Bustos, 35, was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for drug conspiracy.

According to court documents, Bustos and his co-defendant, Abel Anthony Flores, worked together to get the pure methamphetamine from a drug trafficking organization.

Bustos and Flores facilitated and escorted more than 101 kilograms of pure methamphetamine through Pawnee County.

Court documents said during a search warrant, agents seized the pure methamphetamine along with cocaine, fentanyl pills, and several firearms.

Flores previously pled guilty to Drug Conspiracy and was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release in February, the announcement said.

Bustos will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

“Today’s prison sentence puts criminals who bring dangerous drugs into the Northern District of Oklahoma, on notice of the cost of that activity,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson. “My office will continue to work towards disrupting and dismantling any criminal organization trying to operate in our backyards. With the collaboration of several law enforcement partners, more than 100 kilos of pure methamphetamine were stopped from being distributed into the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

“The importance of the defendant’s sentence cannot be overstated. He knowingly smuggled and distributed hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs across Oklahoma,” said Robert Melton, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the HSI Dallas – Oklahoma Division. “Meth is a major concern affecting our society, with connections to violent crime, theft, addiction, and hundreds of overdose fatalities in the last few years. HSI will aggressively investigate any individual or transnational criminal organization seeking to jeopardize the well-being and safety of our communities through the illicit drug trade.”

“This investigation demonstrates the tremendous importance of state and federal partnerships working to identify and dismantle criminal drug trafficking organizations. Oklahoma continues to see the devastating impact of methamphetamine and fentanyl on lives and communities. And my agency will aggressively target and help prosecute these traffickers who threaten the peace and safety of this state.” — OBN Director Donnie Anderson