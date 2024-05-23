News

Irate Airline Passenger Rips Wheels Off Suitcase

By Jen Townley

Airlines Fee Rules FILE - Passenger drop off their baggage at United Airlines in C Terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Houston. The Biden administration issued final rules Wednesday, April 24, 2024, to require airlines to automatically issue cash refunds for things like delayed flights and to better disclose fees for baggage or canceling a reservation. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) (Brett Coomer/AP)

By Jen Townley

An airline passenger irate over a surprise luggage fee, literally rips the wheels off his luggage so the suitcase is the correct size and he won’t have to pay a 76-dollar fee, according to the New York Post.

The incident happened at the airport in Palma, Mallorca.

A man named Daniel was getting ready to board a short flight to the Spanish mainland when a Ryanair agent told him he owed an extra 76-dollars for his just-over-the-limit bag.

Daniel reportedly told the agent it cost him 30 Euros ten years ago buy the suitcase and he wasn’t going to pay the fee and it would cost more to check the suitcase than he spent on the flight.

The New York Post reports Daniel recruited his buddies to help him rip the wheels off the suitcase!

Two men are seen on video holding down the suitcase while the other pulled for dear life.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!