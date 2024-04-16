A grandmother of 12 breaks Guinness World Record for any woman attempting a plank

A few weeks ago DonnaJean Wilde attempted the record with her friends, family, and many of her former students cheering her on!

Her record: 4-hours, 30-minutes and 11-seconds, according to ABC News.

Years ago DonnaJean Wilde had broken her wrist, and her children introduced her to the then-trendy exercise of clenching her stomach.

It’s something she was able to do while wearing a cast.

She says, “I’m so glad that I did try, that we did all that work. So now I’m not going to look back and say I wish I-- I wish I would have tried.”

Wilde’s time is ten minutes longer than the previous record, set in 2019 by fellow Canadian Dana Glowacka, according to Guinness.