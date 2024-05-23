Central Florida priest bites woman after denying her communion, police say

A strange admission from a priest in Central Florida after denying a woman her communion.

Police say Father Fidel bit the woman Sunday in a church filled with people.

The priest is facing battery charges.

According to WDBO, the woman told police she didn’t know if it was the way she was dressed or her sexual orientation.

The priest said the woman wasn’t following the proper protocol to receive communion.

He said the woman first came to the 10 o’clock mass but didn’t seem to know the process of receiving communion, so he denied her the wafer.

When the woman returned to another service, they got into a scuffle when she tried to grab the wafer from his hand, which is caught on video.

The priest told the woman he wasn’t judging her, but she needed to confess before receiving communion and he bit her to defend himself and the sacrament.

The priest also told officers that he didn’t know the woman or what her sexual orientation is, and he doesn’t care about that.



