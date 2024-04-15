Wawa celebrates 60th anniversary with free coffee

Convenience store Wawa is celebrating its 60th birthday but it is giving gifts to its customers.

Customers who visit a Wawa location on Tuesday can get a free cup of coffee all day. It doesn’t have to be a small cup o’joe either. It is any size, USA Today reported.

The company estimated that it will give away 1.5 million cups of coffee, according to a news release. The cups will have a vintage look to them.

Other items such as tea, juice, lemonade and a birthday-themed cake donut will be priced at 60 cents each while the stores themselves will be decorated in a 1960s theme.

The stores will also be honoring each location’s “Day Brightener,” or a customer who is “near and dear to the store team” giving them a sash, mug and other swag.

There are more than 1,000 Wawa stores in six states including Florida and Florida. It is also expanding into North Carolina this year, WVEC reported.

The first Wawa opened on April 16, 1964, in Folsom, Pennsylvania. The company actually had an unusual start as an iron foundry in New Jersey, but its owner, George Wood, started a dairy farm processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania, in 1902.

Milk delivery started to decline in the early 1960s, so Wood’s grandson Grahame Wood opened the first store as a dairy product outlet. It expanded over the years to feature sandwiches, burgers, pizza and of course coffee.

