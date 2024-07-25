Conn’s HomePlus files for bankruptcy, to close stores

Home goods store Conn’s HomePlus has filed for bankruptcy and has announced the closing of select stores across the country.

Conn’s currently operates 186 locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, listing an estimated number of creditors of between 25,000 and 50,000 while having $2.4 billion in assets but $1.9 billion in debts, according to court documents.

In a call in April, the company told investors that it was down 7.8% year to year and that it had lost $77 million for the year, USA Today reported.

The company was founded more than 130 years ago as a small plumbing and heating company out of Beaumont, Texas. The current headquarters is in Woodlands, Texas.

Conn’s had been seeing declining sales and its shares losing about 90% of their value, CNN reported. The company is looking for potential buyers to either sell part or all of the business to.

It currently has 4,000 employees, according to the company’s website.

The company is closing locations in 13 states:

Alabama

9530 Parkway East Roebuck, Birmingham

Arizona

5530 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

3742 W. River Road, Tucson

2820 W. Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe

4531 East Thomas Road, Phoenix

2820 West Dunlap, Phoenix

1190 S. Castle Dome Avenue, Yuma

Colorado

345 N. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

60 S. Abeline, Aurora

3950 River Point Parkway, Englewood

7360 W. 52nd Avenue, Arvada

550 E 102nd Avenue, Denver

120 Brockman Drive, Fort Collins

Florida

9642 US Highway 19 North, Port Richey

7300 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas

3908 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa

4495 14th Street W, Bradenton

2800 SW 24th Avenue, Ocala

7407 West Colonial Drive, Orlando

130 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte SPG

1631 Florida Mall Avenue, Orlando

810 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City

105 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee

2628 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

2500 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach

1433 S. Babcock Street, Melbourne

4340 Okeechobee, West Palm Beach

9903 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach

3809 West 18th Avenue, Hialeah

500 N. University Drive, Hollywood

9278 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville

Georgia

1098 Bullsboror Drive, Newnan

1825 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Louisiana

3437 Masonic Drive, Alexandria

7081 Youree Drive, Shreveport

10780 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge

3650 Millhaven Road, Monroe

1779 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Houma

150 Northshore Boulevard, Slidell

Mississippi

1051 E. County Line Road, Jackson

570 Main Street, Southaven

North Carolina

9567 South Boulevard, Charlotte

5704 E. Independence Boulevard, Charlotte

3508 Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro

2900 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh

Oklahoma

3315NW Expressway, Oklahoma City

10143 E. 71 Street, Tulsa

6921 E. Admiral Place, Tulsa

South Carolina

2530 David McLeod Boulevard, Florence

548 John Ross Parkway, Rock Hill

4960 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston

Tennessee

3525 Riverdale Road, Memphis

3260 Austin Peay Highway, Memphis

1655 Gallatin Pike North, Madison

151 N. Peters Road, Knoxville

Texas

4351 DFW Turnpike, Dallas

11051 Northwest Freeway, Houston

1020 West NASA Road, Webster

5431 N. Interstate 35, Austin

4200 S. Freeway, Fort Worth

11250 North Central Expressway, Dallas

2422 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville

2315 Richmond Road, Texarkana

3915-A Kell Boulevard, Wichita Falls

Virginia

120 Southgate Square, Colonial Heights

4969 Nine Mile Road, Richmond

2550 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth

1082 W. Mercury Boulevard, Hampton

3421 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

Sales have already begun at the stores that are closing, WSB reported.

Conn’s is also offering a Going Out of Business Sale online with 30% to 50% off.





