Trump posts $91.6M bond in E. Jean Carroll case; files notice to appeal

Former President Donald Trump has met the deadline to pay the bond in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

Trump posted a $91.6 million bond in the case while he has filed his intent to appeal the judgment, CNN reported.

Earlier this year, a federal jury granted Carroll $83.3 million in damages after it was found that Trump made defamatory statements after she accused him of raping her. He claimed she was not his type and said that she made up the claims to sell her book.

Trump had requested that the judge delay making him pay the penalty, but the judge declined, meaning that the former president had to either post a bond or pay cash by Monday, The Washington Post reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





