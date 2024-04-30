Taylor Swift claims Top 14 spots of Billboard Hot 100

Let’s face it. It’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Nothing proves the point more than her latest record-breaker. Swift holds not one, not two, not even three of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The “Tortured Poet” controls the top 14 spots this week, all from her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” Billboard reported.

The No. 1 song is “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

Here is the complete Taylor Swift Hot 100 list:

“Fortnight,” feat. Post Malone “Down Bad” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” “The Tortured Poets Department” “So Long, London” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” “But Daddy I Love Him” “Florida!!!,” feat. Florence + The Machine “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” “Guilty as Sin?” “Fresh Out the Slammer” “loml” “The Alchemy” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

Holding all the top spots is nothing new for Swift, as she had the entire top 10 in 2022 from her “Midnights” album.

Swift also has 12 Hot 100 No. 1 hits with “Fortnight.”

On the latest Hot 100, she has 32 songs on the list — all 31 from the deluxe version of “The Tortured Poets Department” and “Cruel Summer” from her earlier release. It it the most songs by a woman in a single Hot 100 week, Billboard said.

The Hot 100 compiles all genres that are streaming, playing on radio, ranked by sales data.

“The Tortured Poets Department” is Swift’s 11th studio album, The Washington Post reported.

The album is her 14th No. 1 album on the charts. She ties with Jay-Z with the most No. 1s by a solo artist. The Beatles have the record of No. 1 albums with 19, the newspaper reported.

“TTPD sold the equivalent of 2.6 million albums,” The New York Times reported.

Swift wrote on X/Twitter, “My mind is blown.”

My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

I was already so fired up to get back to the tour… pic.twitter.com/L7lS7WTa2Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2024

