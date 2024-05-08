Special Operations airman shot and killed by Florida deputy sheriff

An active-duty airman stationed in Florida died Friday after he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died at a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, hospital after he was shot by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officer at an apartment complex, according to The Northwest Florida Daily News.

The sheriff’s office was called to a disturbance around 4:30 p.m. Friday and found Fortson brandishing a gun.

A deputy responding to the call “reacted in self-defense after he encountered a 23-year-old man armed with a gun,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Update May 7th, 2024: Statement from Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden on Fatal Officer Involved Shooting All of... Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 4, 2024

Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron as a special missions aviator, according to The Associated Press.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said Tuesday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident and the State Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review.

© 2024 Cox Media Group