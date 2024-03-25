Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes in Miami, LA raided by federal agents

Federal agents on Monday raided the homes of rap star Sean “Diddy” Combs in Miami and Los Angeles.

Homeland Security Investigations agents raided the rap mogul’s home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, KTTV reported. Agents also raided Combs’ Miami home on Star Island, according to the Miami Herald.

The raid came weeks after a lawsuit alleged that Combs, 54, was the leader of a criminal enterprise that could qualify as a “widespread and dangerous criminal sex trafficking organization,” the Herald reported.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

HSI did not say who was targeted in the investigation, The New York Times reported. Video from KTTV showed officers entering a home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles that was connected to Combs’ company, Bad Boy Entertainment.

Footage from WTVJ in Miami showed multiple HSI agents at Combs’ home on Star Island, an exclusive neighborhood in the Miami area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Last month, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit suit against Combs in a Manhattan federal district court, the Times reported. Jones alleged that in 2022 and 2023, he worked on Combs’ latest album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” producing nine of the 11 tracks.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York are Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram; his adult son, Justin Combs; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, according to Rolling Stone and NBC News.

Jones was seeking $30 million, NBC News reported.

Jones alleged that Combs, his staff and music executives knew about -- and were also involved in -- illicit and unwanted sexual activities in Florida, New York, California and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Herald.

