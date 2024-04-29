Ryan Gosling surprises Universal Studios Hollywood guests at stunt show

Ryan Gosling has been making the rounds promoting his new film “The Fall Guy,” and what better place to highlight a stuntman-focused flick than a real-life stunt show?

>> Read more trending news

Gosling appeared Saturday in the pre-show of “Waterworld” at Universal Studios Hollywood as part of “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” Deadline reported.

He sported a black and yellow coat with “The Fall Guy” printed in large block letters on the back, and was joined by “The Fall Guy” director David Leitch, who was planted in the crowd and wearing the same coat.

The performers tried to get Gosling to participate in some of the stunts, but he told them and the crowd, “No, I just came out to say hi.” He also urged the fans to go see the film, which hits theaters on May 3.

“The Fall Guy” pre-show is scheduled to run through May 19 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

People magazine reported that the stunt-show appearance was one of several takeovers that Gosling has done to promote the film. He earlier filled in on Instagram for Seth Phillips, who is known as @dudewithsign, with Gosling holding a sign that read ”Filling In As Dudewithsign’s Stunt Double.”

The film is based on the 1980s television show of the same name, with Gosling taking over the lead role from Lee Majors. Gosling’s Colt Seavers is a stuntman who leaves the business to help his physical and mental health but is called in to help his ex, director Jody Moreno — played by Emily Blunt — on her new big-budget film. Moreno goes missing and he has to save her, Deadline reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Ryan Gosling through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Ryan Gosling attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT) (Christopher Polk)

©2024 Cox Media Group